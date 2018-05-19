Entertainment News
That Moment When Eddie Murphy Could Be Your Great-Granddaddy

A Twitter user was going through family photos when she discovered some iconic-looking kin.

Spike TV's 'Eddie Murphy: One Night Only' - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

One Twitter user is currently wondering if Eddie Murphy is her long lost relative.

@adrogotti asked followers, “why my great granddaddy look just like Eddie Murphy? let me find out we some kin!”

@_telt added, “lmfaoo your great grandpa was Ray Gibson,” referencing Murphy and Martin Lawrence’s classic, Life.

