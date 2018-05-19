Teairra Mari The Sex Leak Victim Was Just In Dallas

Follow The Beat On Twitter: [twitter-follow screen_name=’979thebe

Noise On The Net is that Teairra Mari is doing “the most” or acting as a puppet via her attorney Lisa Bloom. who has personal beef with 50 cent who is associated with the Ex. According to Akbar Abdul-Ahad ” the accused leaker” mentions Teairra is just “acting” like a actor. Press play for an exclusive interview that Tmz got their paws on.

