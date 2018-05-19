News & Gossip
Bow Wow To The Rescue

Uncle Bow to the rescue for Lil Tay’s defense. Social media can be a gift and a curse. Although the 3.5 ft tall young Asian icon Tay has been called a flexer, and the hater bench is filling fast. Bow Wow makes more sense of the situation and even got some free promo out of the Tmz interview.

Bow Wow , Lil Tay , Noise on the net

