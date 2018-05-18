In (Black) Royal Wedding News: Meghan Markle’s Mom May Break A 133 Year-Old Tradition

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry aren’t the only stars of the upcoming Royal Wedding — Meghan’s mom Doria Ragland is also a trending topic regarding the nuptials.
Earlier this week, the soon-to-be-bride’s father, told TMZ that he would not be able to attend her wedding due to health concerns. We’re sure the whole “one of few Black princesses and her dad didn’t show up to the wedding” thing is not what Meghan was going for — but ish happens.
Now there’s talk that her mom, Doria, may step up to the plate to assist her down the aisle. That hasn’t happened since 1885 when Queen Victoria walked two of her daughters down the aisle.
Doria Ragland is slaying her royal duties already and the I do’s haven’t even happened yet. You can tell by every photo that the Yoga Instructor takes that she may look sweet — but she means business. Namaste.
Meghan and her beautiful Mother, Doria, at her graduation from Northwestern University in 2003. Meghan's biggest inspiration in life, is her mother. Here's Meghan talking about how Doria has influenced her life: "My mom's a yoga instructor, but she does social work, as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community. For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit, She's got dread locks and a nose ring. She just ran the LA Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend." Doria is a lovely and strong woman; I adore how close they are (reminds me of my own relationship with my mum). I am very excited to see her as mother of the bride, very soon!
We ain’t mad at you, Ms. Ragland. Live your best, royal life.
