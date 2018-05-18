Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan Posts This Sexy, Shirtless Pic

The 'Insecure' star wants what Michael is offering.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Something real unholy happened to Issa Rae‘s womb when she came across this photo of Michael B. Jordan covering the June 2018 issue of Essence. According to Issa, she is now with child—but she ain’t the only one who was instantly impregnated by the actor’s shirtless fineassman-ness. One scroll through the comments and you’ll see thirstyyyyy remarks like “I’m going to get an ultrasound next week!” and “I can’t like this picture because I’m very loyal to my man, but if all you ladies don’t mind, like this pic for a sista😂🙏🏾.”

Hit the flip to see Issa Rae’s comment and let us know if you too have been impregnated after seeing Michael half-nekked. It would appear he is the answer to America’s record low child birth rate.

Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan Posts This Sexy, Shirtless Pic was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2Next page »

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan Posts This Sexy, Shirtless Pic

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
tech n9ne 97-9 studio visit with jesse salazar
UP CLOSE with TECH N9NE [Exclusive Interview]
 2 hours ago
05.18.18
Weekend Shmood: Two Is Better Than One When…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
A Message For Amber Rose: When You Argue…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
OMG: This London Street Performer Sounds Just Like…
 7 hours ago
05.18.18
Moves To Remember: Ellen & tWitch Give One…
 8 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan…
 8 hours ago
05.18.18
In (Black) Royal Wedding News: Meghan Markle’s Mom…
 9 hours ago
05.18.18
2012 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2
#WordEyeHeard: Cops Say Mac Miller was ‘Most Polite…
 9 hours ago
05.18.18
The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience
#WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House
 10 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
New Boo Alert? Malaika Terry Might Be The…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
9 items
9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA
#WordEyeHeard: Offset in Hospital After Bad Car Crash
 1 day ago
05.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close