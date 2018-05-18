Entertainment News
Home > Uncategorized

Weekend Shmood: Two Is Better Than One When Hyping The Crowd Like These Dancers

Squad goals.

0 reads
Leave a comment
2016 Pemberton Music Festival

Source: Andrew Chin / Getty

With Friday finally here, hopefully your weekend plans are already on lock.

Nothing can get things started like having your right-hand behind you to back you up on the dance floor.

You can either tag team it with them…

 

Or be on the same wavelength move for move…

 

Leave the two steps at home and go all out this weekend.

Weekend Shmood: Two Is Better Than One When Hyping The Crowd Like These Dancers was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Weekend Shmood: Two Is Better Than One When Hyping The Crowd Like These Dancers

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
tech n9ne 97-9 studio visit with jesse salazar
UP CLOSE with TECH N9NE [Exclusive Interview]
 2 hours ago
05.18.18
Weekend Shmood: Two Is Better Than One When…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
A Message For Amber Rose: When You Argue…
 6 hours ago
05.18.18
OMG: This London Street Performer Sounds Just Like…
 7 hours ago
05.18.18
Moves To Remember: Ellen & tWitch Give One…
 8 hours ago
05.18.18
Issa Rae Is ‘Pregnant’ After Michael B. Jordan…
 8 hours ago
05.18.18
In (Black) Royal Wedding News: Meghan Markle’s Mom…
 9 hours ago
05.18.18
2012 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2
#WordEyeHeard: Cops Say Mac Miller was ‘Most Polite…
 9 hours ago
05.18.18
The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience
#WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House
 10 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
New Boo Alert? Malaika Terry Might Be The…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
9 items
9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA
#WordEyeHeard: Offset in Hospital After Bad Car Crash
 1 day ago
05.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close