WordEyeHeard: Popeyes Worker Quits in RnB Fashion [VIDEO]

A Popeyes worker decided he was going to quit his job. That itself isn’t too surprising, but this guy took it to peak levels by announcing so with a rap song.

The now ex-Popeyes employee walked into his story and made the announcement that he was quitting. This is where we point out that he also had a hypeman in tow as he proceeded to kick a rap song about his intentions set to the tune of Big Pun and Joe’s hit “Still Not A Player.”

“I don’t really wanna work here no more,” goes the updated refrain.

He was slightly off beat, but I’ll take it.

via HipHopWired

