lilD
Home > LilD

#WordEyeHeard: Popeyes Worker Quits in RnB Fashion [VIDEO]

6 reads
Leave a comment

Popeyes worker decided he was going to quit his job. That itself isn’t too surprising, but this guy took it to peak levels by announcing so with a rap song. 

The now ex-Popeyes employee walked into his story and made the announcement that he was quitting. This is where we point out that he also had a hypeman in tow as he proceeded to kick a rap song about his intentions set to the tune of Big Pun and Joe’s hit “Still Not A Player.”

“I don’t really wanna work here no more,” goes the updated refrain.

He was slightly off beat, but I’ll take it.

via HipHopWired

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , popeyes employee quit song , popeyes employee rap song , popeyes worker quit video

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Popeyes Worker Quits in RnB Fashion [VIDEO]

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
2012 Hangout Music Festival - Day 2
#WordEyeHeard: Cops Say Mac Miller was ‘Most Polite…
 3 hours ago
05.18.18
The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience
#WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House
 4 hours ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 21 hours ago
05.17.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 21 hours ago
05.17.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 22 hours ago
05.17.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 22 hours ago
05.17.18
New Boo Alert? Malaika Terry Might Be The…
 24 hours ago
05.18.18
9 items
9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting…
 24 hours ago
05.17.18
Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA
#WordEyeHeard: Offset in Hospital After Bad Car Crash
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 1 day ago
05.18.18
New Whitney Houston Documentary Reveals She Was Molested…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: T.I.’s 911 Call Released [LISTEN]
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Mac Miller Arrested After DUI Hit And Run…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
10 photos
10 Gorgeous Photos Of ‘This Is America’ Choreographer…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Lil Pump's 17th Birthday Party
#WordEyeHeard: You Care? Lil Pump Ends ‘Beef’ with…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Now That The Dust Has Settled, The “Yanny”/”Laurel”…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close