WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House

Meek Mill was scheduled to visit the White House today and be a part of a panel on prison reform. But he was smart enough to dodge that L.
“I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system,” said Meek via a press statement. “Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend, so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly, I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”
More at HipHopWired
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. This may be the first L Meek dodged in his life. Good job.
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- Multiple Fatalities as Result of Santa Fe High School Shooting
- New Music: Jacquees ft. Trey Songz “Inside”
- Kruz Newz: Dallas Cowboys Offensive Lineman Coach Doesn’t Accept Players Who Don’t Know How to Tap the Heinz 57
- Active Shooter Reported At Texas High School
- Kruz Newz: Carter Highschool Girl’s and Boys’s Track Team wins State Championship
- Boosie Boo Bringing The Facts
- Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?
- Plies Attacks The Remix To Boo’d Up
- Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To See On Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’
- #TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On The Beef With Other Female Rappers