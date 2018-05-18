Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House

0 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill was scheduled to visit the White House today and be a part of a panel on prison reform. But he was smart enough to dodge that L.

“I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system,” said Meek via a press statement. “Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend, so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly, I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”

More at HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. This may be the first L Meek dodged in his life. Good job.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard , meek mill visit white house , meek mill white house press release , white house prison reform panel

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
The Meek Mill Pop Up Store Experience
#WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House
 16 mins ago
05.18.18
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 18 hours ago
05.17.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 18 hours ago
05.17.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 18 hours ago
05.17.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 19 hours ago
05.17.18
New Boo Alert? Malaika Terry Might Be The…
 20 hours ago
05.18.18
9 items
9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting…
 20 hours ago
05.17.18
Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA
#WordEyeHeard: Offset in Hospital After Bad Car Crash
 22 hours ago
05.17.18
Vanessa Simmons & Blue Kimble Play Truth Or…
 24 hours ago
05.18.18
New Whitney Houston Documentary Reveals She Was Molested…
 24 hours ago
05.17.18
51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: T.I.’s 911 Call Released [LISTEN]
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Mac Miller Arrested After DUI Hit And Run…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
10 photos
10 Gorgeous Photos Of ‘This Is America’ Choreographer…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Lil Pump's 17th Birthday Party
#WordEyeHeard: You Care? Lil Pump Ends ‘Beef’ with…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Now That The Dust Has Settled, The “Yanny”/”Laurel”…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
Here’s Some Trill Graduation Advice We All Probably…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close