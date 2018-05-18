WordEyeHeard: Meek Mill Cancels Visit to White House

Meek Mill was scheduled to visit the White House today and be a part of a panel on prison reform. But he was smart enough to dodge that L.

“I was originally scheduled to be part of a panel on Prison Reform at the White House to help shed light on the issues within the system,” said Meek via a press statement. “Unfortunately, the focus turned to the President and myself which concerned me that it might take away from creating a positive result from today’s discussions. As a result, I decided not to attend, so that the focus would be solely on fixing our prison system. Most importantly, I remain fully committed to improving our criminal justice system.”

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. This may be the first L Meek dodged in his life. Good job.

