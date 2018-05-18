lilD
Multiple Fatalities as Result of Santa Fe High School Shooting

Multiple people have died as a result of a shooting Friday morning at a high school in the southeastern Texas city of Santa Fe, two law enforcement sources told CNN. This is the third school shooting in the past seven days, and the 22nd since the beginning of the year in the United States.

A suspect in the shooting at Santa Fe High School has been arrested, assistant principal Cris Richardson told reporters near the school.
A second person has been detained as well, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on Twitter.
Witnesses described students running from the school as they heard gunshots; they also described hearing an alarm at the school, though the sequence of events wasn’t immediately clear.
An armed person walked into an art class at the school and began firing what looked like a shotgun, a witness told CNN affiliate KTRK.
President Trump offered a tweet of support. *side eye*
I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Keep your thoughts and prayers. Give me your gun reform.

