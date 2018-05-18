National News
Active Shooter Reported At Texas High School

An active shooter has been reported at Santa Fe High School in Santa Fe Texas. Witness reported a shooting that took place in an art class on campus between 7:30 and 7:45 a.m.

A student reported a young girl was shot but it hasn’t been confirmed.

Santa Fe is 30 miles southeast from Houston

Source: CNN/ABC Chicago

Active Shooter Reported At Texas High School was originally published on WOLDCNews.com

