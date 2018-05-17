Let’s face it, Nicki Minaj gets pit against a lot of female rappers.

Lil Kim.

Remy Ma.

Cardi B.

Whether it’s the media’s doing or her own doing is up for debate.

But there are moments when Nicki seems to pay respect to her women counterparts.

One such instance came in 2010 when she appeared in the video for Ludacris’ “My Chick Bad Remix,” alongside Diamond, Trina, and Eve.

Now granted, she didn’t rap on the actual track with the ladies, but hey, at least no one was beefing right? Not to mention, she’s appeared on tracks with artists like Trina before.

Still waiting on the all-star femcee line-up though.

Guess we’ll have to settle for the baby steps.

Until then, swipe through below and let us know your favorite verse on the “My Chick Bad Remix!”

#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On The Beef With Other Female Rappers was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat: