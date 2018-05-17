Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On The Beef With Other Female Rappers

Anything's possible.

0 reads
Leave a comment
MTV EMA's 2014 - Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Let’s face it, Nicki Minaj gets pit against a lot of female rappers.

Lil Kim.

Remy Ma.

Cardi B. 

Whether it’s the media’s doing or her own doing is up for debate.

But there are moments when Nicki seems to pay respect to her women counterparts.

One such instance came in 2010 when she appeared in the video for Ludacris’ “My Chick Bad Remix,” alongside Diamond, Trina, and Eve. 

Now granted, she didn’t rap on the actual track with the ladies, but hey, at least no one was beefing right? Not to mention, she’s appeared on tracks with artists like Trina before.

Still waiting on the all-star femcee line-up though.

Guess we’ll have to settle for the baby steps.

Until then, swipe through below and let us know your favorite verse on the “My Chick Bad Remix!”

Who Had the Best Verse ? ❤️🎵🧐 Follow @nostalgic.videos for more ✔️

A post shared by Loading . . . (@nostalgic.videos) on

#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On The Beef With Other Female Rappers was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On The Beef With Other Female Rappers

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To…
 4 hours ago
05.17.18
#TBT: That Time Nicki Minaj Cut Back On…
 4 hours ago
05.17.18
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre…
 5 hours ago
05.17.18
#GlobalGrindInfluencer: Doctor Dapper Explains How A Meme Helped…
 5 hours ago
05.17.18
9 items
9 Fire Photos Of Drake’s New Bad Ting…
 7 hours ago
05.17.18
Migos In Concert - Atlanta, GA
#WordEyeHeard: Offset in Hospital After Bad Car Crash
 9 hours ago
05.17.18
New Whitney Houston Documentary Reveals She Was Molested…
 10 hours ago
05.17.18
51st Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show
#WordEyeHeard: T.I.’s 911 Call Released [LISTEN]
 10 hours ago
05.17.18
Mac Miller Arrested After DUI Hit And Run…
 11 hours ago
05.17.18
10 photos
10 Gorgeous Photos Of ‘This Is America’ Choreographer…
 11 hours ago
05.17.18
Lil Pump's 17th Birthday Party
#WordEyeHeard: You Care? Lil Pump Ends ‘Beef’ with…
 11 hours ago
05.17.18
Now That The Dust Has Settled, The “Yanny”/”Laurel”…
 12 hours ago
05.17.18
Here’s Some Trill Graduation Advice We All Probably…
 12 hours ago
05.17.18
‘Empire’ Recap: Andre Makes Major Moves To Save…
 22 hours ago
05.17.18
Portrait of a European brown hare (Lepus europaeus) with head sticking up from meadow in summer in Hesse, Germany
Laurel or Yanny? What Word Do You Hear?
 1 day ago
05.16.18
Aw Sh*t: This Woman In Canada Had The…
 1 day ago
05.17.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close