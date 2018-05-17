Entertainment News
Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre Co-Worker Is Winning More Than You

There's a process to everything.

ICM Partners Upfronts Party 2018

Source: Sean Zanni / Getty

It can be hard out here in the workforce if you’re constantly giving it your all only to come up short.

It’s especially challenging if you feel like your more basic counterparts are getting all the shine, while you’re still struggling to reach your goals.

Well Queer Eye‘s Karamo Brown has a piece of advice that can hopefully shift your perspective. Peep what he has to say below!

 

Seems like Karamo isn’t just keeping the inspiration for his hit Netflix show.

Now check in with that dream of yours and go after it!

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Karamo Brown Has Some Advice If Your Mediocre Co-Worker Is Winning More Than You

photos
