Come On Issa: 8 Things We're Dying To See On Season 3 Of HBO's 'Insecure'

Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

Finally it’s happening to us right in front of our faces!

 

Issa Rae announced that the highly anticipated season 3 of HBO’s Insecure is headed back to blow our minds this August:

Folks have lots of expectations about the next season of Twitter’s favorite show to live tweet:

And we can’t lie — as fans of the show, we have a few situations we’re dying to see go down too.

Issa and Lawrence geting back together. Duh!

 

Molly ending things with Dro and finding a new man.

 

Issa finding a nice, new apartment — and couch.

 

Is Tiffany really pregnant with Derrick’s kid? Or someone elses?

 

Both Issa and Molly getting better jobs.

 

More Lil Rel Howery!

 

Will our timelines be #TeamIssa, #Lawrence or #SomeoneElse?

 

More episodes!

What are you looking forward to seeing this season?

Come On Issa: 8 Things We’re Dying To See On Season 3 Of HBO’s ‘Insecure’ was originally published on globalgrind.com

