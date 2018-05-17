News & Gossip
Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup For First Annual Adult Swim Fest

The festival is going down this October in Los Angeles

Colossal Clusterfest - Colossal Stage - Day 3

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Adult Swim is putting on their first festival ever in Downtown Los Angeles later this year in October. As was already announced, Run the Jewels is set to be among the inaugural event’s headliners. Now, as the event grows closer, an additional 24 artists and comedians have been officially added to the lineup. Get Excited.

Some very dope additions including ThundercatHannibal Buress, Kitty, Zola Jesus, Nick Rutherford, Big Freedia, Ahmed Bharoocha, IDK, Jena Friedman, and Wavves are going to join Run The Jewels in Los Angeles on Oct. 6-7.

The festival is going to be a combination of both a music and comedy experience, promising a “cultural festival like no other.” Even through the company just announced all of these additional acts, in the coming months, Adult Swim will announce even more headliners for the highly-anticipated festival.

Jill King, Adult Swim’s Senior VP of Marketing and Partnerships, spoke with Forbes about the festival back in March when they announced their first headliner. She said, “We’ve always been committed to bringing fans unique events and experiences. Over the years, we’ve done successful tours, panels, and popup events at places like San Diego Comic-Con and New York Comic Con, as well as our Adult Swim on the Green event that visits smaller markets.”

This festival definitely looks like it will be a lot different than what a lot of us are used to. You can peep the newly announced additions to the lineup in Adult Swim’s video below:

Hannibal Buress, Thundercat, & IDK Added To Lineup For First Annual Adult Swim Fest was originally published on globalgrind.com

