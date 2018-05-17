Watch The Racist Lawyer Cowardly Run Away From Cameras

The racist lawyer who verbally attacked Spanish-speaking customers at Fresh Kitchen restaurant in the Midtown area of New York City is now known all over the world. His name is reportedly Aaron M. Schlossberg, a 42-year-old pro-Trump lawyer who owns a law firm next door to the restaurant where he was caught on tape spewing hate.

“I will be following up, and my guess is, they’re not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country,”he said in the insane rant. “If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money. I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do, the least they can do is speak English!”

Well, Schlossberg was at a loss for words Thursday, when the media’s cameras were in his face. The bold racist has suddenly become a coward.

The New York Post found Schlossberg outside of his New York City home. He tried to hide his face with an umbrella and even called someone — we assume it was the police because you know how folks like Aaron and BBQ Becky love the cops — saying, “Please send help! They’re claiming things that aren’t true … grabbing me, not letting me walk. They won’t let me move. They’re surrounding me.”

The New York Post caught up with that racist lawyer Aaron Schlossberg — and it was ugly pic.twitter.com/AlUdqwm3UN — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) May 17, 2018

Schlossberg later escaped into a cab.

But it didn’t stop there. A video surfaced of him defending Trump calling Mexicans rapists. In the video below, he screams, “He didn’t call Mexicans rapists. He said the people coming over here are rapists. But it’s true, you idiot!”

As NewsOne wrote earlier Thursday, Schlossberg randomly attacked a man on the street, calling him an “ugly f***ing” foreigner” in October of 2016. The man happens to be Willie Moore, a video blogger who is White and from Massachusetts.

Schlossberg obviously deserves every bit of attention he is receiving. If he was so bold to scream hate in a public space then he should be bold enough to handle the repercussions, including those that relate to his career. A Change.org petition was created Wednesday, demanding his disbarment. It had more than 11,000 signatures as of Thursday afternoon.

#EXCLUSIVE Aaron Schlossberg's future practicing law looks real bleak after his racist tirade went viral this week. https://t.co/2uBUKYFXd4 pic.twitter.com/Xhm2VHkLGL — NewsOne (@newsone) May 17, 2018

Schlossberg’s entire career might be ruined. But let’s be clear, almost everything this hateful man said comes straight from Trump’s campaign speeches. Our current president has encouraged this hate and made people like Schlossberg believe he can be a raging racist with no repercussions — just like 45.

