Mac Miller Arrested For DWI After Accident

#MacMiller found himself behind bars after a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to @PageSix, the rapper was driving while intoxicated when he struck a curb and hit an electrical pole around 12:50 a.m.

Mac clearly knew he was in trouble because he ran away from the scene on foot. The other two passengers in the car took a run for it too.

However, police knew just where to find him because an hour later they were at his house arresting him for drunk driving.

