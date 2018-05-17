Live and Loca News
Home > Live And Loca News

Mac Miller Arrested For DWI After Accident

4 reads
Leave a comment
2011 SXSW Music Festival - Day 3

Source: Roger Kisby / Getty

#MacMiller found himself behind bars after a hit-and-run accident in Los Angeles early Thursday morning. According to @PageSix, the rapper was driving while intoxicated when he struck a curb and hit an electrical pole around 12:50 a.m.

Mac clearly knew he was in trouble because he ran away from the scene on foot. The other two passengers in the car took a run for it too.

However, police knew just where to find him because an hour later they were at his house arresting him for drunk driving.

Read more here.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Mac Miller Arrested For DWI After Accident

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close