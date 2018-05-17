News & Gossip
Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick

Whitney Houston

Source: Mirrorpix / Getty

A new documentary centered around the famed life of Whitney Houston alleges Dee Dee Warwick, Houston’s cousin and Dionne Warwick’s sister, molested the singer when she was a young girl.

Whitney premiered at the Cannes film festival this week leaving fans and critics flabbergasted at the bombshell revelation.

According to director Kevin Macdonald, “I think it will impact her legacy in a positive way because I hope that it will make people feel like I’m not going to dismiss her as this drug-addicted, tabloid, ne’er do well, low-class person,” he explained. “By understanding, you humanize. I didn’t start this as a great Whitney Houston fan, but I ended up with a credible sense of empathy for her, and a love of the music born out of that empathy.”

Pat Houston, Gary Houston and Whitney’s longtime assistant Mary Jones reportedly corroborate the claims.

“She used to say, ‘I wonder if I did something to make her think I wanted her,’” Jones told director Macdonald. “I said, ‘Stop. A predator is a predator.’” According to Jones, the sexual violation left Whitney confused. “It made her question her sexual preference.”

Whitney hits theaters July 6.

Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

