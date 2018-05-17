Radio One Exclusives
Offset Ends Up In The Hospital After Car Crash

BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Arrivals

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

It looks like Migos member, Offset got into a car accident that landed him in the hospital.

According to TMZ, Offset crashed his green Dodge Challenger late Wednesday night in Atlanta, and had to be taken to a hospital afterward for minor injuries, where Cardi B rushed to be by his side.

Reports say, he has already been released from the hospital and is expected to be okay. TMZ is also reporting that no police was called for the accident, even though it is unclear at this point if anyone else was involved in the accident.

Offset’s car has since been towed and doesn’t look good. Click here to see photos of the car.

