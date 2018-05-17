WordEyeHeard: Documentary About Woman Who Served Lover’s Remains at BBQ Coming Soon

Documentarians plan to set their sights on an Indiana woman who was suspected of murdering a lover, then serving his remains to neighbors at a barbecue.

According to the Indy Star, 34-year-old Kelly M. Cochran was sentenced to 65 years in prison after she admitted to injecting her husband, Jason Cochran, with a deadly amount of heroin. She then suffocated him with a pillow. In addition to that sentencing, she’s been serving a life sentence since 2014 for killing Chris Regan, a man she had an extramarital affair with. His dismembered remains were allegedly served to friends and family at a barbecue.

Cochran explained that the murder of Regan came as a result of a “pact” between her and her husband. They swore to “kill off anyone involved in their extramarital affairs.” The Cochran family reportedly killed up to nine people and buried their bodies throughout the Midwest. However, when it came to Regan, Kelly became enraged by his murder at the hands of her husband, leading her to kill her partner in crime.

This wild chain of events came to light in an upcoming documentary about the killings. Filmmakers were told by local Police Chief Laura Frizzo, that authorities became aware of Cochran’s crimes through her brother who feared she was a serial killer that might have served Regan’s remains as food.

