Issa Rae Just Announced That Season 3 Of ‘Insecure’ Is Coming On August 12

Issa party, issa party, issa party

Global Grind Staff
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Barry King / Getty

Issa Rae just blessed us all by announcing some really exciting news.

We all knew that season 3 of Insecure was in the works, but that was just about all we knew about the HBO hit. Now, fans have a date for the premiere of the third season, and it’s making a lot of us want this summer to fly by so we can get to the first episode already.

The creator and star of the show posted a video to her Twitter page where she announced that season 3 is coming on August 12! See what Issa and some of her co-stars had to say about the announcement in the video below:

So there you have it, yall. Only 3 more months until we get some new episodes of Insecure.

