Voices: BJ The Chicago Kid & Ro James Pick Out Their Favorite Songs & Lyrics From Each Other

Radio One Originals | 05.17.18
Grammy Nominated R&B singers BJ The Chicago Kid & Ro James are embarking on a tour to spread the love of R&B to the masses. The Duo spoke on “The R&B Tour,” working with each other and their favorite songs and Lyrics from each other in “Voices.”

Voices: BJ The Chicago Kid & Ro James Pick Out Their Favorite Songs & Lyrics From Each Other was originally published on kysdc.com

