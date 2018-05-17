WordEyeHeard: T.I.’s 911 Call Released [LISTEN]

The 911 call from T.I.’s most recent arrest has been released, and it’s nothing short of pure comedy.

You’ll recall that T.I. was arrested for simple battery for allegedly making the security guard in his gated community feel threatened. Tip lost his key, the guard wouldn’t let him in, eventually did, then the rapper came back to have a word with the guard. That’s when the guard called 911.

Maybe I’m childish, but if I was the guard, I would’ve been too busy laughing to take him seriously.

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. If you’re afraid of 5’9″ T.I. because he yelled big words at you, why would I trust you the protect the community…? I’m sleep doe.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest:

Also On 97.9 The Beat: