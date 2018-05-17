Entertainment News
#WordEyeHeard: You Care? Lil Pump Ends ‘Beef’ with J Cole [VIDEO]

lilD
6 reads
Did you know Lil Pump and J Cole had beef…? Well apparently it’s already been squashed.

Reports TMZ:

J. Cole had to stop the crowd at Rolling Loud Festival in Florida over the weekend from chanting “f*** Lil Pump” when he performed his track “1985 (Intro to ‘The Fall Off’).” So we asked Pump Wednesday at LAX, how he felt about Cole’s gesture.

Pump didn’t use many words … but made it clear he’s got love for Cole. 

On ‘1985’ … Cole calls out mumble rappers on the track and many fans believe the song is about Pump, although he’s never mentioned by name in the lyrics. 

See the video on HipHopWired

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. That was 5 words; pretty good for Lil Pump.

The Latest:

