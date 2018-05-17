News & Gossip
#ThotJuice2018 Social Media Say This Drink Will Get You Right, Quick

If Four Loko’s and Lime-A-Rita’s were too much for you, stay away from these.

Global Grind Staff
Various wines in glasses on dining table at Christmas.

Source: fstop123 / Getty

If you haven’t seen this colorful bottle on your timeline yet, you need to follow some litty-er individuals.

According to social media, it only takes a few sips for Cappricio’s Bubbly Sangria to get to work.

Flip the page to follow @_djrocklee’s journey, plus more reviews of the heavily-hyped sangria.

As @iamwill_ pointed out (and as usual), it’s all thanks to Black Twitter.

