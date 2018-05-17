News & Gossip
T.I. Arrested For Public Drunkenness While Trying To Get Into His Gated Community

Tip's lawyer claims his client was "wrongfully" detained by police.

Kellee Terrell
100,000 Opportunities Initiative: Opportunity Fair And Forum In Chicago

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

Don’t think for one second that being a celebrity will stop the police from arresting you.

Just ask T.I., who was arrested on Wednesday morning (May 16) and charged with simple assault, disorderly conduct, and public drunkenness.

According to FOX 32 News, a Henry County police report claims that T.I.–born Clifford Harris Jr–got into a disagreement with a security guard at the entrance of his gated community, the Eagles Landing Country Club, around 4:30 a.m.

When police got the scene, T.I. explained that the guard was sleeping when he pulled up. After he woke him and the guard refused to let him into the gate, the two had words. The rapper was later let into the gated community, but pressed the officer for his name and his supervisor’s, which he refused to give him. The report later claims that T.I. promised to come back, which he did.

The 37-year-old admitted to drinking that night and said he had a drink while walking back to the guard shack, Fox 32 noted.

On Wednesday afternoon, T.I.’s lawyer, Steve Sadow, released a statement, stressing that his client was “wrongfully arrested.”

“Tip was wrongfully arrested early this morning when he attempted to gain entrance into his gated community – where his wife “Tiny” and his family reside. The guard was sound asleep when Tip arrived at the guardhouse. It took Tip some time to wake up the sleeping guard. Tip clearly identified himself and sought entry. The guard refused entry. Tip was in contact with “Tiny” by phone and “Tiny” confirmed that Tip should be let in immediately. The guard continued to refuse entry without justification. Words were exchanged and apparently the guard and/or a supervisor called the police. When the police arrived, they were not interested in hearing Tip’s side of the story and wrongfully chose to end the situation by arresting Tip.”

He was later released on $2500 bond.

T.I.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

