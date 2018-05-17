T.I. Maybe Owed Money & An Apology After All

Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat

Tmz recovered video footage of T.I.’s jail booking process . The security guard at the gated community where Tip lives denied him access. Even after T.i. called his wife to confirm the identity, the guard wasn’t trying to hear it. Next the police are called, now press play . Was this a wrongful arrest or nah ?

