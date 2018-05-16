Entertainment News
Aw Sh*t: This Woman In Canada Had The Nastiest Response To Bad Service

What Would You Do?

Brandon Caldwell
Tim Horton's Customer Canada

Tim Horton’s is a rather fine establishment in Canada. People go there, they eat, they have decent conversation. One woman however was so incensed by what she did or did not get by the Tim Horton’s employee at the register that she decided to boo-boo on the floor of the store, fling her feces at the employees of the store, wipe and fling THAT at employees before ultimately leaving.

Yes, there is video.

The crazy part about this is that nobody else is paying attention to what happens. They might have had a barrier blocking everything or simply noticed the craziness and decided to ignore it. Then again, what are you supposed to do when somebody decides to get so angry and pissed off that they boo-boo on the floor?

Well, we have word from Tim Hortons themselves in a written statement: “In limited cases across the country, restaurants have a restricted access policy for restrooms to ensure the well-being of our guests. “Our current understanding is that the Team Member used their discretion in this case and denied access to this Guest based on past behaviour and out of concern for the immediate safety of Team Members and Guests in the Restaurant.”

According to the Abbotsford News in British Columbia, this all happened on Monday around 6. We get having a terrible Monday but damn! Police arrested the woman in the parking lot and are still trying to figure out what to charge the woman with.

