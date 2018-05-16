Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt” Conversation With Donald Glover

Entertainment News
Global Grind | 05.16.18
Leave a comment

Zazie Beetz, Josh Brolin and Julian Dennison sit down with our Sr. Entertainment Editor Xilla Valentine to discuss the making of Deadpool 2 and the issues that come up because of themes in the film.

During their conversation they talk about “racist” Cable, making the big chase scene and share special moments between Donald Glover and Zazie Beetz relationships.

Deadpool 2 is in theaters everywhere Friday, May 18th

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt” Conversation With Donald Glover

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25-Year-Old Hurricane Harvey Victim Becomes High School Basketball…
 44 mins ago
05.16.18
Hump Day Shmood: These Lit Dancers Prove Hips…
 60 mins ago
05.16.18
John Travolta Was Struggling Just a Liiil Bit…
 3 hours ago
05.16.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard You Scared?? Drunk T.I. Arrested for Simple…
 4 hours ago
05.16.18
WATCH: The First Trailer For “Whitney” A New…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
#WordEyeHeard Out On Bail: Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Set…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
What Is Happening In This Recording – “Yanny”…
 7 hours ago
05.16.18
Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt”…
 7 hours ago
05.16.18
Kanye West Reveals Potential Tracklists For Nas, Pusha…
 10 hours ago
05.16.18
French Montana Hosts Compound
French Montana Teases Two New ‘Fiyah’ Singles on…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
Dice Soho Feat. PnB Rock “Need More” [New…
 21 hours ago
05.15.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 22 hours ago
05.15.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 23 hours ago
05.15.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 24 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now