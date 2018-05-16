Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

WATCH: The First Trailer For “Whitney” A New Doc That Explores All of Houston’s Secrets

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

The trailer for the new documentary based on the life of Whitney Houston lets you know it’s not holding anything back. The doc explains it reveals the true nature of Whitney’s relationship with her long time friend and rumored lover Robyn Crawford. The trailer refers that Robyn was the legendary singer’s safety net.

“There were always a lot of secrets,” Gary Houston reveals. “When you don’t resolve things or deal with things they never go away.”

Whitney, the new documentary from Kevin McDonald held a midnight screening at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival and now the trailer is out now and the film will be released on July 6th.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading WATCH: The First Trailer For “Whitney” A New Doc That Explores All of Houston’s Secrets

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
25-Year-Old Hurricane Harvey Victim Becomes High School Basketball…
 44 mins ago
05.16.18
Hump Day Shmood: These Lit Dancers Prove Hips…
 60 mins ago
05.16.18
John Travolta Was Struggling Just a Liiil Bit…
 3 hours ago
05.16.18
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard You Scared?? Drunk T.I. Arrested for Simple…
 4 hours ago
05.16.18
WATCH: The First Trailer For “Whitney” A New…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
#WordEyeHeard Out On Bail: Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Set…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
What Is Happening In This Recording – “Yanny”…
 7 hours ago
05.16.18
Zazie Beetz Reflects on Her Sober “Hit Blunt”…
 7 hours ago
05.16.18
Kanye West Reveals Potential Tracklists For Nas, Pusha…
 10 hours ago
05.16.18
French Montana Hosts Compound
French Montana Teases Two New ‘Fiyah’ Singles on…
 21 hours ago
05.16.18
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
Dice Soho Feat. PnB Rock “Need More” [New…
 21 hours ago
05.15.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 22 hours ago
05.15.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 23 hours ago
05.15.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 24 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now