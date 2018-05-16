Entertainment News
Hump Day Shmood: These Lit Dancers Prove Hips Still Don’t Lie

They got the juice.

2006 MTV Video Music Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Kane / Getty

If you’re struggling to get past that Wednesday drag, and the kink in your neck got you uptight and stiff, it might be time to let off some steam for a second.

Nothing can get you loose and limber than a simple move of the hips.

You can make it easy as 1, 2 step…or go all out like this kid…

#ChopDaily via @gardenofcin

A post shared by Dance Videos | Chop Daily (@chopdaily) on

 

Need some more shake and shimmy inspiration? Swipe through for the moves!

