Death By Vape Pen: CNBC TV Producer Killed After E-Cig Explodes & Wounds His Skull

R.I.P Wake.

Global Grind Staff
0 reads
We’re sending prayers to the family of Tallmadge Wakeman D’Elia after his tragic death on Cinco de Mayo. A 38-year-old CNBC producer, coroners found D’Elia wasn’t killed under average circumstances. According to TMZ, his autopsy revealed an e-cigarette was lodged into his skull after exploding.

The site reports,  “The autopsy results just came out and reportedly showed the e-cig not only exploded and sparked the blaze, but it also made a ‘projectile wound’ in D’Elia’s skull.”

TMZ states that it’s still unclear what caused the e-cigarette to explode, but the unregulated device made in the Philippines is not recommended for beginners. According to FEMA, D’Elia’s death is “the first in the U.S. caused by a vape pen.”

May he rest in peace.

photos
