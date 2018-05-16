Watch: Privileged White Man Goes Nuclear Over People Speaking Spanish In NYC Coffee Shop

White folks are on the loose! From Oakland to Yale to Airbnb, some White people are trying to “make America great again” and it’s not happening quickly enough for them.

The latest incident comes courtesy of a man at a coffee shop called Fresh Kitchen in midtown Manhattan. For those who don’t know, midtown is a business district, consistently overcrowded and packed with people who speak a variety of languages. One White man thought it should be an English-speaking only area for his pale eardrums.

PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

Yesterday, a good Samaritan by the name of Edward Suazo posted a video on his Facebook page of a White man attacking Spanish-speaking people. He captioned the video saying his wife and her best friend were having lunch and “because they where (sic) speaking in Spanish to the waiter this a**h*le jumps in and started to call the waiter and my wife and her best friend all types of names and threatened to call ICE on them and the employees.” ICE stands for Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the agency has ripped thousands of people away from their families since the Trump administration came into office.

In the video below, you can see the distressed White man say “Your staff are speaking Spanish to customers, when they should be speaking English.” He continued, “Every person I listened to. He spoke it. He spoke it. She’s speaking it. It’s America!”

The employee maintained his composure as the George Wallace of Midtown continued to babble, saying, “I will be following up, and my guess is, they’re not documented. So my next call is to ICE to have each one of them kicked out of my country. If they have the balls to come here and live off of my money. I pay for their welfare. I pay for their ability to be here. The least they can do, the least they can do is speak English!”

Watch the pure, inexcusable ignorance below:

Well, we are sure Twitter is already doing its job and will track down exactly who this man is. Let’s just hope he doesn’t work for Fox News, which is in the midtown area. If so, he might get a promotion.

