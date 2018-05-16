WordEyeHeard You Scared?? Drunk T.I. Arrested for Simple Assault

T.I. got arrested in his gated community for being drunk and arguing with the guard who wouldn’t let him in.

According to local reports, the rapper was trying to get to his house Wednesday morning — around 4 AM — but didn’t have his key. T.I. and a friend argued with the guard at the security shack, who wouldn’t let them enter … and it got heated enough that cops showed up.

The guard did wind up letting Tip enter, but then he came back on foot and argued some more with the guard. While the rapper never hit him, the guard was scared that he may be struck, and in Georgia, that’s considered alleged simple assault.

Henry County PD arrested Tip for simple assault, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

He’s looking real happy in his mugshot though. See it at TMZ

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. So the person who GUARDS the area….was scared of lil bitty T.I.??? #okayden

