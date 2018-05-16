lilD
Home > LilD

#WordEyeHeard: Corrections Officer Convicted of Sexual Assault with Stinky Member

lilD
0 reads
Leave a comment

A Brooklyn correction officer has been convicted on 23 counts for forcing four women to perform oral sex on him and his “huge, stinky penis.”

According to the New York Post, Lt. Eugenio Perez was found guilty after an almost two-week trial, where prosecutors proved he often brought women to a closed off area of the Sunset Park facility and forced women to perform oral sex. Victims also gave graphic testimony about his big, curved, uncircumcised penis.

“He wasn’t circumcised. It was big, and it was like a hook… It was humongous and it curved,” one victim told the court. “If it didn’t stink I would have been all over that sh*t.”

In addition to the testimonies, officials were able to show photos of the officer’s penis to the jurors to corroborate the women’s stories.

More at BallerAlert

I’m lilD, and that’s the Word Eye Heard. Chicks in jail have standards too, sir.

Follow The Beat On Twitter: 

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! 

The Latest:

brooklyn corrections officer sexual assault , corrections officer rape inmate , corrections officer sexual assault stinky penis , lild 979 the beat , lild word eye heard

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading #WordEyeHeard: Corrections Officer Convicted of Sexual Assault with Stinky Member

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
#WordEyeHeard Out On Bail: Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Set…
 47 mins ago
05.16.18
French Montana Hosts Compound
French Montana Teases Two New ‘Fiyah’ Singles on…
 17 hours ago
05.15.18
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
Dice Soho Feat. PnB Rock “Need More” [New…
 17 hours ago
05.15.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 18 hours ago
05.15.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 20 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 22 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 22 hours ago
05.15.18
Remember When Kobe Bryant Got Roasted To Pieces…
 23 hours ago
05.15.18
Angels With Heart Foundation Shopping Benefit Hosted By Versace And Trey Songz
Fabolous and Emily B Pose for Mother’s Day…
 24 hours ago
05.15.18
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith
She Get it From Her Mama: Jada Pinkett…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 - Arrivals
She Said Yes!! Taraji P Henson is Engaged!
 1 day ago
05.15.18
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
But Why Tho: Amber Rose Declares Her Love…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Been Brave: Willow Smith Revealed A Shocking Secret…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now