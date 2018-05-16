WordEyeHeard: Corrections Officer Convicted of Sexual Assault with Stinky Member

A Brooklyn correction officer has been convicted on 23 counts for forcing four women to perform oral sex on him and his “huge, stinky penis.”

According to the New York Post, Lt. Eugenio Perez was found guilty after an almost two-week trial, where prosecutors proved he often brought women to a closed off area of the Sunset Park facility and forced women to perform oral sex. Victims also gave graphic testimony about his big, curved, uncircumcised penis.

“He wasn’t circumcised. It was big, and it was like a hook… It was humongous and it curved,” one victim told the court. “If it didn’t stink I would have been all over that sh*t.”

In addition to the testimonies, officials were able to show photos of the officer’s penis to the jurors to corroborate the women’s stories.

