#WordEyeHeard Out On Bail: Bill Cosby's Sentencing Set for September

Out on bail, fresh outta jail….after being found guilty, Bill Cosby is free on bond, and has a new ankle monitor.

Reports USA Today:

On Tuesday, Judge Steven O’Neill issued an order scheduling the comedian’s sentencing for Sept. 24 and 25, later than the typical 90-day window after the verdict.

Cosby remains free on a $1 million bond after his April 26 conviction on all three counts of indecent sexual assault against former Temple University athletic staffer Andrea Constand. He has been subject to GPS monitoring, needs permission to leave his Philadelphia-area home and is only permitted to visit his lawyers or doctors.

Why will it take two days to tell him his fate? Victim-impact statements alone could take hours, given the number of women who’ve accused him. (Think of the sentencing of disgraced USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, where more than 150 women told him how his decades of molesting athletes had personally affected them.)

Bill Cosby will be 81-years-old when he is sentenced.

