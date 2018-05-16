Kanye West Reveals Potential Tracklists For Nas, Pusha T & Kid Cudi Albums

Via | HipHopDX

Kanye West has been relatively quiet on social media since making the trek back to Wyoming finish several albums he’s set to deliver this year.

In a video uploaded to Twitter on Tuesday (May 15), ‘Ye shares what looks like partial tracklists to multiple projects, including his solo album, the Kids See Ghost collaboration with Kid Cudi, Nas’ upcoming LP and Pusha T’s record.

