News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant, Asks Her To ‘Clean Up Her Mess’

The "Chewing Gum" actress took to Twitter to blast the clueless passenger.

Kellee Terrell
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Black Panther' European Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Tim P. Whitby / Getty

Folks are gonna learn to let Michaela Coel live, because she doesn’t play and will put you on blast.

This is a lesson a random white woman had to learn for mistaking the “Chewing Gum” actress for a flight attendant on a recent trip. This woman also had the audacity to ask Coel to “clean up her mess.”

The Brit, who looked NOTHING like a steward, tweeted Monday night: “Congratulations to Virgin Atlantic passengers once again! A lady just confused me for a hostess and asked me to clean up her mess and increase the flight temp. What I’m wearing… what the staff are wearing.”

Sigh. Obviously, her fans had a lot to say about this nonsense:

Sadly, this isn’t her first run-in with that airline.

The BAFTA award-winning actress told Vogue UK in January how while lining up to be sat, a white woman sped past her and two other Black men in the first-class line, staring in disbelief that they belonged there.

Cole said when the woman recognized she was wrong, she went back to Economy, where she belonged.

“I arrive at boarding: Economy on the left, Upper Class beside it in the corner. I join the Upper Class queue behind two well-dressed black men. Half a minute later, a white woman speed-walks past me and the two guys, into the wall. “Where’s th…?” She blinks, gives a look somewhere between embarrassed and apologetic, then U-turns and joins the back of the queue. It’s… whatever. Until I start wondering what she expected to find between the queue I’m in and, well, a wall. I turn to her, smile. “Is it your first time flying Upper Class with Virgin?”

“To suggest things may be going on in our brains that we aren’t fully conscious of, that we unknowingly make classist, sexist and racist presumptions… well, there just aren’t many comfortable ways to take that”

“Me? Oh no, no,” she replies. “I’m just blind as a bat.”

Coel just smiled and told her “safe travels.”

You tell him Michaela!

RELATED NEWS:

Nigerian Woman Kicked Off United Airline Flight After White Passenger Complained Over ‘Pungent’ Odor

Everything We Know About Airbnb Encounter With Police And 3 Black Women

Family Sues American Airlines After Young Black Woman Died On Flight That Made No Emergency Landing

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Woman Mistakes Michaela Coel For A Flight Attendant, Asks Her To ‘Clean Up Her Mess’

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
#WordEyeHeard You Scared?? Drunk T.I. Arrested for Simple…
 2 hours ago
05.16.18
Bill Cosby On Trial On Three Aggravated Sexual Assault Charges
#WordEyeHeard Out On Bail: Bill Cosby’s Sentencing Set…
 3 hours ago
05.16.18
What Is Happening In This Recording – “Yanny”…
 5 hours ago
05.16.18
Kanye West Reveals Potential Tracklists For Nas, Pusha…
 8 hours ago
05.16.18
French Montana Hosts Compound
French Montana Teases Two New ‘Fiyah’ Singles on…
 19 hours ago
05.16.18
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
Dice Soho Feat. PnB Rock “Need More” [New…
 19 hours ago
05.15.18
This Will Smith & Cardi B Mashup Could…
 20 hours ago
05.15.18
Remix Please: 11 Of The Trillest “Make America…
 21 hours ago
05.15.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 22 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 24 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Remember When Kobe Bryant Got Roasted To Pieces…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Angels With Heart Foundation Shopping Benefit Hosted By Versace And Trey Songz
Fabolous and Emily B Pose for Mother’s Day…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith
She Get it From Her Mama: Jada Pinkett…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 - Arrivals
She Said Yes!! Taraji P Henson is Engaged!
 1 day ago
05.15.18
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
But Why Tho: Amber Rose Declares Her Love…
 1 day ago
05.15.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now