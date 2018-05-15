Entertainment News
Remember When Kobe Bryant Got Roasted To Pieces For Being On His Best Tom Wolfe Ish

Global Grind
Kobe Bryant promotes "NBA Hero" mobile game in Shanghai

Source: Splash News

Legendary journalist and author Tom Wolfe passed away on Tuesday at 87 years old, leaving behind a media legacy that sculpted the way folks view journalism today.

Unless you were a journalism major and had to read “The Right Stuff” in college, it’s not surprising if  —as a millennial — you don’t know who Tom Wolfe is. But a classic roast session by Desus & Mero may remind you where you probably heard the author’s name for the first time.

Image result for desus and mero giphy

 

Remember back in 2010 when Kobe Bryant got roasted for his “white hot” L.A. Magazine photoshoot? Well Desus & Mero lead the roast train and called Kobe a Tom Wolfe knock off for weeks.

 

Cam Newton‘s wacky wardrobe got him roasted Tom Wolfe style too:

But the GOAT of all Tom Wolfe jokes definitely goes to Kobe’s fierce bad bish shoot.

 

R.I.P Tom Wolfe! And thank you for your contributions the world of journalism — and fashion.

 

 

 

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

