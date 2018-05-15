Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No Tears Left to Cry” With Nintendo Labo Instruments

Ariana's raw voice is stunning, as usual

Global Grind
2 reads
Leave a comment
Ariana Grande plays Guangzhou city

Source: Imaginechina/WENN.com / WENN

On Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande joined Jimmy Fallon and The Legendary Roots Crew for an interesting rendition of her latest single, “No Tears Left To Cry.”

Fallon and his crew are known for their one-of-a-kind takes on popular singles, usually done with classroom instruments or something similar. This time, the group took on Grande’s Sweetener single–but with music played solely with Nintendo Labo Instruments (Each instrument is made from only cardboard and a Nintendo Switch).

This rework of Ariana’s popular song is a nice change of pace, and shows off how incredible of a voice the vocalist really has.

This video is a must-see.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No Tears Left to Cry” With Nintendo Labo Instruments

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
French Montana Hosts Compound
French Montana Teases Two New ‘Fiyah’ Singles on…
 17 mins ago
05.15.18
97.9 the beat logo 650x390
Dice Soho Feat. PnB Rock “Need More” [New…
 31 mins ago
05.15.18
Step Ya Grammar Up: 8 Things We’ve All…
 3 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His…
 5 hours ago
05.15.18
Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No…
 5 hours ago
05.15.18
Remember When Kobe Bryant Got Roasted To Pieces…
 6 hours ago
05.15.18
Angels With Heart Foundation Shopping Benefit Hosted By Versace And Trey Songz
Fabolous and Emily B Pose for Mother’s Day…
 7 hours ago
05.15.18
Will Smith And Jada Pinkett Smith
She Get it From Her Mama: Jada Pinkett…
 8 hours ago
05.15.18
BET Celebration Of Gospel 2016 - Arrivals
She Said Yes!! Taraji P Henson is Engaged!
 8 hours ago
05.15.18
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk
But Why Tho: Amber Rose Declares Her Love…
 8 hours ago
05.15.18
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support…
 10 hours ago
05.15.18
Been Brave: Willow Smith Revealed A Shocking Secret…
 11 hours ago
05.15.18
A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love…
 11 hours ago
05.15.18
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 1 day ago
05.14.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now