Watch: Ariana Grande And The Roots Sing “No Tears Left to Cry” With Nintendo Labo Instruments

On Monday night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ariana Grande joined Jimmy Fallon and The Legendary Roots Crew for an interesting rendition of her latest single, “No Tears Left To Cry.”

Fallon and his crew are known for their one-of-a-kind takes on popular singles, usually done with classroom instruments or something similar. This time, the group took on Grande’s Sweetener single–but with music played solely with Nintendo Labo Instruments (Each instrument is made from only cardboard and a Nintendo Switch).

This rework of Ariana’s popular song is a nice change of pace, and shows off how incredible of a voice the vocalist really has.

This video is a must-see.

