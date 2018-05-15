Entertainment News
Watch: CeeLo Green Is The Host Of His Own Cooking Show In His New Music Video For “Brick Road”

You can always count on CeeLo for an interesting visual

CeeLo Green

Following the release of the single earlier this year, CeeLo Green has just dropped the music video for his track, “Brick Road.”

In the video, The Goodie Mob veteran is the host of his very own cooking show–Cookin’ Up With CeeLo Green, which he does in front of a live audience.

The visual kicks off with Green introducing himself, along with his chef partner, Miss Bolivia. The pair cook up a dough-infused cake for the episode within a music video, which perfectly matches the theme of the song.

“Brick Road” was the first new single from Green, which also happens to be the first song fans have received from the rapper/singer since his album Heart Blanche back in 2015. The song was released unofficially in the end of 2017, but the official version was gifted to the world in February 2018.

Peep CeeLo’s creative visual for “Brick Road” below.

