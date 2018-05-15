Movies
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Hits Theaters June 22

Farlin Ave
It’s #NationalDinosaurDay!

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM features more dinosaurs than ever before!

Watch and share the new “More Dinos Than Ever” featurette, download Dino stickers, and find out how to enter today’s #AdoptADino Sweepstakes on Instagram and Twitter.

JURASSIC WORLD: FALLEN KINGDOM – In Theaters June 22

It’s been three years since theme park and luxury resort Jurassic World was destroyed by dinosaurs out of containment.  Isla Nublar now sits abandoned by humans while the surviving dinosaurs fend for themselves in the jungles.

When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen (Chris Pratt) and Claire (Bryce Dallas Howard) mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.  Owen is driven to find Blue, his lead raptor who’s still missing in the wild, and Claire has grown a respect for these creatures she now makes her mission.  Arriving on the unstable island as lava begins raining down, their expedition uncovers a conspiracy that could return our entire planet to a perilous order not seen since prehistoric times.

With all of the wonder, adventure and thrills synonymous with one of the most popular and successful series in cinema history, this all-new motion-picture event sees the return of favorite characters and dinosaurs—along with new breeds more awe-inspiring and terrifying than ever before.  Welcome to Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Stars Pratt and Howard return alongside executive producers Steven Spielberg and Colin Trevorrow for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.  They are joined by co-stars James Cromwell, Ted Levine, Justice Smith, Geraldine Chaplin, Daniella Pineda, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall and Isabella Sermon, while BD Wong and Jeff Goldblum reprise their roles.

Directed by J.A. Bayona (The Impossible), the epic action-adventure is written by Jurassic World’s director, Trevorrow, and its co-writer, Derek Connolly.  Producers Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley once again partner with Spielberg and Trevorrow in leading the filmmakers for this stunning installment.  Belén Atienza joins the team as a producer.  www.jurassicworld.com

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Continue reading Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Hits Theaters June 22

