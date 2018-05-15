Entertainment News
Fabolous and Emily B Pose for Mother’s Day Selfie

It seems like Fabolous and girlfriend Emily B are in a better place. The two parents just took some cute family selfies together, and Fabolous publicly posted a belated Happy Mothers Day to Em.

As you can see Emily is all smiles, weeks after THAT alleged incident took place…

This sweet family post comes just days after Emily held Fab down in a court visit recently that was connected to a domestic violence police reported she filed. Fab spent Mothers Day with Em and then shouted out a day late after he says he got the selfie. So don’t “troll” him.

