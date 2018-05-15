She Get it From Her Mama: Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mom is 64 and Fine as Wine

4 reads Leave a comment
Jada Pinkett-Smith’s mama Adrienne looks GOODT! If you watched the first episode of Jada’s “Red Table Talk” featuring her mama and daughter you will notcie how down to Earth and relatable her mother Adrienne is, also how FINE she looks. The mature stunner says she was pregnant with Jada at 17, married and divorced by 19.
More pics at Bossip
