But Why Tho: Amber Rose Declares Her Love for 21 Savage

Amber Rose is not trying to let go of her ex-boyfriend 21 Savage, even though she broke up with him for “allegedly” cheating on her…
“I Love this man so much,” wrote Rose in the now deleted post. “I know the Internet portrays me to be some heartless person or they feel like I’m incapable of love but I love him so hard. He is not only one of the most talented people I have ever met but he is so real, humble and smart as hell.”
She didn’t stop there, adding, “I don’t care who you see me in a picture with or who the Internet associates me with because The Internet is fake af and they pull stories out of their asses for click bait. “It’s the price of fame I guess but it’s not real life because in real life Shayaa is my heart and soul. He’s the only one that has ever supported my Slutwalk and my feminist views with no f*cks given. He loves my son and I love his Three beautiful children so much. God brings people in ur life for a reason and God brought me him.”
Recently, Rose was spotted kicking it with Lil Pump at Rolling Loud, so maybe that’s what inspired this diatribe?
via HipHopWired
