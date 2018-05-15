Entertainment News
A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love Ella Mai's 'Boo'd Up' More Than Women Do

Global Grind
Hot 1079 Birthday Bash

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Every now and then, a song comes along that has all the ingredients of a hit summer anthem — and this year, Ella Mai‘s “Boo’d Up” is that jam!

 

You know a song is dope when the subject matter is about being in love with your boo, and men still jam to it like it’s trap music.

During one of his recent shows last week, Plies played the hit single while performing on stage, and you can tell by the way he moves that his soul agrees with everything the song has to offer.

 

It’s all good Plies. We feel you.

Continue reading A Mood: Watch Plies Prove That Guys Love Ella Mai's 'Boo'd Up' More Than Women Do

