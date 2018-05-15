Entertainment News
Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support Battle Wages On

'The Get Down' Part 2 New York Kickoff Party

Source: Brad Barket / Getty

Via | HipHopDX

As the child support battle between Nas and his ex-wife Kelis wages on, the legendary MC has reportedly revealed how much he makes per month as part of the proceedings.

Kelis is asking for more money to support their 8-year-old son Knight and according to TMZ,Nas filed legal documents disclosing his income in an effort to show the judge how much financial responsibility he already has to shoulder.

The Queensbridge OG reportedly pulls in $175,000 per month and has more than $8.3 million in his bank account. The legal docs list his monthly expenses at $76,834.04 — $20,245.70 of which goes to helping some of his family members. Nas also has a rent bill of $15,000 a month.

God’s Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram

