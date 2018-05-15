Nas Reportedly Discloses Income As Kelis Child Support Battle Wages On

0 reads Leave a comment
Via | HipHopDX
As the child support battle between Nas and his ex-wife Kelis wages on, the legendary MC has reportedly revealed how much he makes per month as part of the proceedings.
Kelis is asking for more money to support their 8-year-old son Knight and according to TMZ,Nas filed legal documents disclosing his income in an effort to show the judge how much financial responsibility he already has to shoulder.
The Queensbridge OG reportedly pulls in $175,000 per month and has more than $8.3 million in his bank account. The legal docs list his monthly expenses at $76,834.04 — $20,245.70 of which goes to helping some of his family members. Nas also has a rent bill of $15,000 a month.
God’s Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram
23 photos Launch gallery
God’s Son On Social Media: 25 Reasons You Should Follow Nas On Instagram
1. You get dope-ass onstage pics straight from Nasty.Source:Instagram 1 of 23
2. Like, really cool images of God’s son at work.Source:Instagram 2 of 23
3. Classic family throwbacks.Source:Instagram 3 of 23
4. Vintage Nas and his pops.Source:Instagram 4 of 23
5. And he stans for her: “It’s so ILL to see @LipMatic launch. Scoop that up! Made for beautiful lips everywhere…. Created by my very own Princess Destiny. It’s great to watch her plans unfold! #lipmatic”Source:Instagram 5 of 23
6. Very rarely, he’ll also show a pic of his son Knight.Source:Instagram 6 of 23
7. Let’s not forget the fact that he is related to Yara Shahidi from “Black-ish.”Source:Instagram 7 of 23
8. Up close and personal pics of his bling.Source:Instagram 8 of 23
9. His jewelry game really is on point.Source:Instagram 9 of 23
10. Vacation pics that’ll make you envious.Source:Instagram 10 of 23
11. His shoe game is impeccable too.Source:Instagram 11 of 23
12. Cool artwork that calls for unity: “Place your hand with mine.”Source:Instagram 12 of 23
13. And he also calls for justice. Caption: “I CANT BREATHE!!!”Source:Instagram 13 of 23
14. His love for literature is also on point.Source:Instagram 14 of 23
15. He lets us get a sneak peek of some in-studio shenanigans with Madonna.Source:Instagram 15 of 23
16. There are some questionable fashion choices…Source:Instagram 16 of 23
17. …but we look past those because … this!!!Source:Instagram 17 of 23
18. Even when he’s turnt, he looks super chill.Source:Instagram 18 of 23
19. He has profound convos with collaborators and fellow legends such as Q-Tip.Source:Instagram 19 of 23
20. And has hilarious chats with former nemesis Jay Z.Source:Instagram 20 of 23
21. AND Henry Louis Gates. “Too Black, Too STRONG!!”Source:Instagram 21 of 23
22. The time he was casually dropping some knowledge at Harvard.Source:Instagram 22 of 23
23. Lastly, may we never forget the time he made this kid’s entire day because he had the same haircut.Source:Instagram 23 of 23
comments – add yours