Agitated Fans Accuse Pop Singer Hayley Kiyoko Of Yanking Rita Ora Out Of The Closet

Rita's new music went viral—in a tragic way.

Rita Ora has issued an official apology to those offended by her most recent release. Many, including singers Hayley Kiyoko and Kehlani, spoke out about her new hit “Girls” featuring Bebe RexhaCharli XCX and Cardi B. If you missed it, Hayley issued a statement that said her stomach was in knots after listening to the lyrics about girls kissing girls.

She explained via social media, “To be clear, I fully support other artists who freely express themselves and applaud male and female artists who are opening up more and more about their sexual identities. But every so often there come certain songs with messaging that is just downright tone-deaf, which does more harm than good for the LGBTQ+ community. A song like this just fuels the male gaze while marginalizing the idea of women loving women.” She went on, “I know that wasn’t the intention of the artists on the song, but it’s the lack of consideration behind these lyrics that really get me. I don’t need to drink wine to kiss girls; I’ve loved women my entire life. This type of message is dangerous because it completely belittles and invalidates the very pure feelings of an entire community. I feel I have a responsibility to protect that whenever possible. We can and should do better.”

On Twitter, Kehlani agreed that there were lyrics that were “harmful.” She tweeted, in part:

Hit the flip to read Rita’s apology, in which she discusses her own bisexuality to clear the air, and to see how some fans responded to it.

