Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer

Global Grind
0 reads
Leave a comment

Spike Lee is back, this time teaming up with executive producer Jordan Peele for BlacKKKlansman. Touted as A Spike Lee joint. From producer Jordan Peele. Based on some fo’ real, fo’ real sh*t.

The film is set in the early 1970s, as Ron Stallworth, played by Denzel Washington’s son John David Washington, is the first Black detective to serve in the Colorado Springs Police Department. In the trailer he sounds just like his father at times. Stallworth really wants to make a name for himself so he bravely sets out to infiltrate and expose the Ku Klux Klan via a series of telephone calls. To help do this he recruits a more seasoned white colleague, Flip Zimmerman played by Star Wars star Adam Driver, into the undercover investigation of a lifetime.

Check out the trailer above and be sure to check it out in theaters everywhere August 10th, Almost one year after the events that took place in Charlottesville.

Also On 97.9 The Beat:

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

16 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities who lost their lives in 2017.

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Ring Secured: All The Times Taraji P. Henson…
 1 hour ago
05.14.18
We Should Put More Respeck On Joe Budden’s…
 2 hours ago
05.14.18
REACTION: Emilia Clarke Shares Her Reaction To Donald…
 3 hours ago
05.14.18
Floyd Mayweather Jr. v Andre Berto - Post-Fight News Conference
When the Rich Get Richer: Floyd Mayweather Hits…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
Beats & Beef: 7 Of The Wildest ‘Love…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
FIRST LOOK: Spike Lee’s BlacKKKlansman Trailer
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
Hennessy Celebrates Hip Hop Legend NAS' Birthday
So THIS is Where Nas’ Money Goes…
 4 hours ago
05.14.18
OMG: This Kid Decided To Go Potty During…
 5 hours ago
05.14.18
When it comes to crossover entertainers, pro athletes are always on the move
Dallas Cowboys’ Cole Beasley Says he a ‘Rapper…
 6 hours ago
05.14.18
2016 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Ya Don’t Say: New Poll Says Whites Love…
 7 hours ago
05.14.18
The #HotelRelayChallenge May Be Sprinting Through A Hotel…
 9 hours ago
05.14.18
Interesting…Lil Pump Attends J. Cole Performance & Is…
 9 hours ago
05.14.18
Drake "Aubrey & The Three Amigos" Tour
Drake Announces “Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour”…
 10 hours ago
05.14.18
At One Point Azealia Banks Really Really Liked…
 12 hours ago
05.14.18
The video for Nicki Minaj’s track No Frauds, featuring Drake and Lil Wayne
Nicki Minaj’s Announcements
 19 hours ago
05.13.18
Reign Man: King James Shows Off Photographic Memory…
 23 hours ago
05.13.18
photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now