When the Rich Get Richer: Floyd Mayweather Hits Jackpot in Video Poker

Floyd Mayweather decided to try his luck at a high stakes video poker machine Sunday night … and hit a $100,000 jackpot.

Floyd started off with $20,000 in a “Ten Play Draw Poker” machine — playing $25 per hand.

Then, as fate would have it … he hit a Royal Flush on one of his 10 hands … which paid off a cool $100,000.

He also hit some winners on the other hands he was playing at the time, which paid out an additional $1,250 … for a grand total of $101,250.

Life-changing money for most people … just another handbag for Floyd Mayweather.

via TMZ

