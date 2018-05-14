Nas is spilling the tea — financial tea, anyway — to let Kelis know how he spends his riches.
The rapper filed legal docs, obtained by TMZ, which show he makes about $175k per month from various sources (music, investments, etc.) and he has more than $8.3 million in cash in the bank. Nas lists his monthly expenses at $76,834.04 and that includes $20,245.70 that goes to helping various family members, including his father.
The rapper also reveals he pays $15k per month in rent.
Nas disclosed his financial info because he and Kelis are at war over child support. She says $8k per month ain’t cutting it anymore.
The judge has yet to decide how much she’ll get.
via TMZ
Follow The Beat On Twitter: Follow @979thebeat
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest:
- So THIS is Where Nas’ Money Goes…
- Dallas Cowboys’ Cole Beasley Says he a ‘Rapper who Plays Football’
- Ya Don’t Say: New Poll Says Whites Love Kanye More Than Non-Whites
- Veda Loca In The Morning Welcomes 97.9 The Beat’s Newest On-Air Talent: lilD [VIDEO]
- Kruz Newz: Main Event Hosting “Play and Apply” Hiring Event for Toys R Us Employees
- Kruz Newz: 3 Hurt After Family Mistakes Bobcat Kittens for Kittens!
- The #HotelRelayChallenge May Be Sprinting Through A Hotel Near You
- Is It Still Safe To Fly Southwest? Plane Loses Cabin Pressure, Emergency Landing In Dallas [VIDEO]
- Interesting…Lil Pump Attends J. Cole Performance & Is Caught Dancing To ‘1985’
- New Music: Lil Baby ft. Drake “Pikachu”